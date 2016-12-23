President-elect confirms Alan to serve as Trade Minister

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced that former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen would hold the same portfolio in his administration.

Political pundits had already tipped the former trade advisor at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and diplomat to head that ministry, and the confirmation of the President-elect was hailed by industry players, who have expressed satisfaction in the calibre of the would-be appointee.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the confirmation at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF) in Accra, where he addressed captains of industry on his policies that would propel the country into rapid economic and industrial growth.

Nana Akufo-Addo said: “I came here with Alan Kyerematen, because he is the person who is going to be the Minister of Trade and Industry in the Akufo-Addo government.

“…I thought you should know this, and know that you are going to be dealing with a very competent and knowledgeable political figure of the first rank, whom I am confident is going to oversee the rapid industrialisation of our country.”

The President-elect prefaced his address with a reminder that he only accepted to speak at the AGM because of the invitation extended him, since he was yet to be inaugurated.

Nana Akufo-Addo said:“I had a slight moment of hesitation about accepting your invitation at this time because I thought the timing was a bit awkward. The elections are over, I am no longer a candidate, we have won an emphatic victory but our mandate does not come into effect until January 7.

Ghanaian Business

“I decided I should come to your gathering because as the apex Business Council in Ghana, representing over 80 per cent of all Ghanaian businesses, both in the formal and informal sectors, you constitute a critical part of the solution to the main task of the Akufo-Addo government.

“I need to have you on board right from the start and there can’t be a better time to have this conversation. If, as we believe, the private sector is to lead in the development of the national economy, PEF and its members are key constituents in any discussion on Ghana’s future.”

Nana Akufo-Addo assured the industrialists and business people of his commitment to creating a competitive economy that would produce sustainable growth with the involvement of the government and private sector.