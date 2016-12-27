Pray for Akufo-Addo's government

The Bolgatanga District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana,Reverend James Awuni has entreated religious bodies to pray fervently for God to grant the incoming Akufo-Addo's government the wisdom and grace to be able to effectively tackle the development challenges facing the country.

He equally observed that Ghanaians must use the Christmas season to thank God for a peaceful elections and cautioned them not to take the prevailing peace for granted.

Rev Awuni was speaking on the topic "peace" to mark a special church service held to mark Christmas at the Church at Bolgatanga on Sunday.

He further explained that it was out of peace and love that God gave the World his only begotten Son to come and die for our sins.

Rev Awuni therefore urged Christians to use the occasion to show love and compassion to the destitute.

The Upper East Region is predominantly a Christian community hence there is a lot of church activities particularly during the season.

Many churches therefore held various special activities to mark the season between December 25, 2016 and January 2017 for their respective congregation.

An Insurance Officer,and a resident of Bolgatanga, Paa Kwesi who said he would patronize all the church activities indicated that inspite of the economic challenges "I am grateful to God for yet another year hoping and praying that the country's economy would improve in 2017 for the ordinary Ghanaian to feel it in his or her pocket".