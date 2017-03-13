He is, therefore, inviting like-minded progressive political parties and individuals to discuss and reach an agreement to forge an alternative to the NPP and the NDC to contest in successive elections.

He added; “The PPP and other political parties would want to stand together now, united to offer disciplined, objective opposition and prove to the people that there is a better choice out there.’’

‘’It is only by bringing forces together that the dominance of the NPP and NDC duopoly can be broken,” the National Chairman of the PPP, Dr Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, stated at a press conference in Accra Monday.

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is prepared to merge with other political forces to establish a strong and viable alternative political movement in Ghana to break the duo politics of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Nii Brew-Hammond stressed that the party believed in an unconditional approach and was open to alliance, merger and any joint action that would ensure that they won parliamentary seats and the presidency.

‘’We want a united front of like-minded people to come together to offer change the people can feel after elections,’’ he emphasised.

He added, ‘’What happened in the 2016 election tells us that Ghanaians stand the real chance of being disappointed once again, so we do not want to wait until election time to start pulling like-minded forces together.’’

Dr Nii Brew-Hammond stated that the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, delivered his maiden State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

He said following the President’s address, the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, also delivered the government’s maiden budget statement and economic policy for the year ending December 31, 2017 on March 2, 2017.

He also noted that on March 6, 2017, Ghana celebrated its 60th independence anniversary, during which the President addressed the nation.

Mr Allotey-Hammond said the messages presented to the nation on those three important occasions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pointed to the continuous erosion of ‘’our self-determination and African Identity’.

The PPP chairman stated that nothing new was presented except the rehashing of campaign promises and the same old failed policies.

He noted that Ghanaians could only hope to experience slow economic development and a low standard of living for the majority of the people during these four years.

Dr Nii Brew-Hammond asked Ghanaians to offer encouragement and stand ready to support the alternative political force, saying the party welcomed the participation and support of all who believed that Ghana deserved better than what she had experienced so far.

He observed that there were many reasons this had become an urgent matter at this time.