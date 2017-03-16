They are Ms Belinda Bulley, the 2nd Vice Chairperson, Richard Nii Amarh Nkunim, the Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Osei, the Coordinator of the PPP Volunteer Group, and Faruk, Azaah, an officer at the PPP headquarters.

Four officers of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) will represent the party in a Congress of the African Liberal Network (ALN) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The six-day congress, which will be held from March 20th to 25th, 2017, will be attended by all member political parties of the Network.

Messrs Nii Armah and Emmanuel Osei will attend a special two-day training programme within the period 20th to 23rd March before joining the main conference.

The two were recently selected to be part of the Maiden Youth Advisory Council of the African Liberal Network.

While Nii Amarh will be serving as the Secretary General, Emmanuel Osei will serve as the West African Coordinator of the ALN for the next two years.

The Advisory Youth Council is a Statutory Committee charged with the responsibility of organising and bringing African youth into the ALN.

The Congress will consider public declaration and promotion of liberal ideals and whether member parties consider these in their manifestos.

The PPP applied to be a member of the ALN in 2014. It was conferred the Observer Status in Morocco in November 2016 and this congress shall decide whether or not the PPP should be granted full ALN membership status.