Two leading members of the Jomoro Constituency National Democratic Congress are in Police Custody for allegedly defrauding fishermen in the area.

The District Chief Fishermen, Mr Emmanuel Odwiri, made this known to the GNA in an interview at Half-Assini in the Western Region on Friday.

He said they were arrested at Agona Nkwanta, in the Ahanta West District.

Mr Odwiri said they had information about their presence at a Party meeting in the area and consequently caused their arrest.

He indicated that they were picked by the Agona Nkwanta Police who later handed them over to their Half-Assini counterparts for investigations.

He said they were given one week to pay back the money they allegedly defrauded from the fishermen to purchase outboard motors for them.

A police source said the duo would be arraigned in the coming weeks.