Peaceful elections working of God — Ganyaglo

Volta Regional Deputy Minister Francis K. Ganyaglo, has attributed the peaceful December 7, 2016 polls to the working of God.

“God works according to his will,” he told the congregation of the Throne of Heaven Ministry in Ho during a graduation and ordination service at the newly constructed Peniel Chapel.

Mr Ganyaglo, who was the special guest at the service, conveyed the President’s appreciation for a peaceful election.

“His excellency is okay and sends his greetings to you all. We pray that God strengthens us. As a party, we will do the introspection and come back stronger in 2020,” he stated.

“Let’s keep hope alive and continue to pray for the new government,” he urged.

Commending the Founder of the Throne of Heaven Ministry, Mr Simon Kofi Dzoboku, and his wife, Mrs Pamela Acquah Dzoboku, the deputy minister said their vision and willingness to be used was noteworthy.

He expressed the hope that God would continue to use them to affect lives all over the country.

Graduation

The graduation and ordination service was officiated by Bishop Verden Grant, Bishop Victor Hinds and Rev. Dr Ulric Cadogan, all of the World Assemblies of Restoration of the United States.

The Dean of the Faculty of Theology of the Photizo Bible College, which is affiliated to the World Assemblies of Restoration, Apostle Emmanuel Agbodemegbe, was also present.

Before the sermon, the newly constructed building, replacing the palm fronds-roofed shed that was previously used as a place of worship, was dedicated to God.

In his sermon, based on 2 Chronicles 7, when Solomon dedicated the temple he had built to God, Bishop Grant reminded the congregation that constructing anything for God demanded sacrifice.

Thus, since Solomon prepared a great sacrifice at the dedication of the temple to distinguish himself as king, God also showed his omnipotence by appearing and pledging his presence in the temple.

“God has chosen his house as a place of sacrifice. You all, therefore, have to stand for Jesus and not allow anyone to make you bow. When persecution comes, do not give the devil the credit,” Bishop Grant noted.

Dedication

A liturgy of dedication was offered by the clergy for the church, leaders and the congregation.

Officiating at the ordination, Bishop Hinds charged the newly ordained ministers to preach the word of God with authority to affect lives.

He said it was the high calling of God to preach, a step that ought not to be taken lightly, except by the charge of the Holy Spirit.

“Anybody can talk, but not everyone can preach,” he said, adding that the ministers should preach with boldness to affect the world.

Service

Bishop Grant, Bishop Hinds, Rev. Dr Cadogan and Apostle Agbodemegbe then ordained Rev. Dzoboku and adorned him in his clothes of office as the Head Pastor of the church.

Three other stewards, Mrs Dzoboku, Mr Walter Bula Mottey and Mr Michael Bedjrah, were ordained Ministers of the Gospel.

They were also presented with certificates, having completed courses at the Photizo Bible College.

Apostle Agbodemegbe commended the ministers for their dedication during their time of studies.

One of the graduating ministers, Mr Bedjrah, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said as professionals, the thought of going through the course seemed highly improbable with work.

He said the zeal of God, however, worked in them to ensure their dedication and success.

Mr Bedjrah urged all to enrol at the Photizo Bible College to be thoroughly prepared for life.