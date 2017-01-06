Peace, unity and tranquility have come to stay

Ghana has once again proved its commitment to peace, unity and tranquility to the world and as a reliable partner in the dispensation of democracy globally.

The peaceful conduct demonstrated by the candidates and electorate was a reinforcement of the God-fearing, tolerant and peace-loving qualities of Ghanaians, which must be emulated by other countries.

These were contained in a goodwill message from Rev. Joseph Baisie, the founder of the Rev. Joseph Baisie Foundation, a problem-solving, socio-economic, humanitarian and faith-based NGO, wishing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a prosperous new year on their victory in the just-ended elections of December 7, 2016.

Sense of maturity

Rev. Baisie also commended President John Dramani Mahama and the other presidential contestants for the high sense of maturity they displayed before and during the elections.

Furthermore, he commended all the stakeholders such as the Electoral Commission (EC), judiciary, security services, media and the various political parties for playing their respective roles well to ensure a very smooth and peaceful general election.

Confident

“As the Founder of Rev. Joseph Baisie Foundation and the Greater Accra Regional Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, presiding over 20 Assemblies of God (AG) Districts, over 500 Assemblies of God(AG) Churches, 600 AG Reverend Ministers / Pastors and over 100,000 Assemblies of God Church members in the Greater Accra Region, I am confident that by the Grace of God, the NPP Government under your leadership with your able team would live up to expectation and work with us to fulfil the promises made to Ghanaians,’Rev. Baisie stated.

He noted that the success of the new government would depend largely on the practical partnership, interaction and collaboration with religious bodies at all levels (national, regional and districts) on regular basis.

‘’All your hard work and patience have paid off. The zeal to do something for the youth of this great nation of ours has made your winning the elections more relevant than ever,’’ he said.

Government disposal

Rev. Baisie said if the religious bodies in Ghana would put at the disposal of the government their rich human resource capital, Ghanaians would achieve their noble aim of making Ghana a better place.

He urged the new government to have a pragmatic, comprehensive welfare and motivational policy in the area of care for the vulnerable such as widows, orphans, senior citizens, single parents / mothers and needy persons in our communities.

Rev. Baisie appealed to all and, especially religious bodies, to pray fervently for God to grant Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government the wisdom to partner religious bodies and civil society organisations and also pray for the grace of God to be able to effectively tackle the socio-economic and developmental challenges facing the country for the benefit of all its citizens.