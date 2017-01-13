Pastor calls for continuity of projects

The Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Ghana, Liberty Centre, at the Sunyani Estates, Reverend Joseph Danquah, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to consider the need to continue with projects started by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Viable projects

Rev. Danquah urged President Akufo-Addo not to abandon viable projects initiated by former President John Mahama in order to save the nation’s resources for other development programmes.

The Head Pastor, who was briefing newsmen in Sunyani on Ghana’s new political dispensation, explained that the nation stood to gain a lot if major projects such as roads, housing, water and sanitation, health and educational facilities and other infrastructure were followed up and completed by successive governments for the good of the people.

“After all, every government means good for the people and since these projects are for the good of Ghanaians, it is imperative to continue and bring them to fruition,” he said.

Self reliance

Rev. Danquah used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians not to rely solely on government for the satisfaction of every need, but to be self-motivating and self-reliant to acquire some basic necessities of life.

He added that the central government had too much load on its hand already to transform the nation, so it was necessary for citizens to work hard to augment government’s efforts at ensuring their well-being.

The ant

Quoting extensively from the Bible at Proverbs 6:6, the man of God further urged Ghanaians to consider the ways of the ant and work diligently for the country’s socio-economic emancipation and development.