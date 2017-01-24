Our economy is in poorer shape than we anticipated – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana’s economy is in a much poorer shape than he anticipated.

Touting the qualities of his ministerial nominees on Tuesday at the Flagstaff House the President said: “I’m hearing our economy is in poor shape and I suspect from what I am hearing and the evidence that is coming to me is that, it is even in poorer shape than we even anticipated.”

The President's comments followed the official announcement of ten additional nominees who are going to serve as Regional Ministers-designate in his government.

Tuesday's announcement brought the total number of ministerial nominees to 46 and completion of the nomination of people who are going to be in the first line of leadership of the new NPP government.

President Akufo-Addo said despite the information coming to him on the status of the economy, he believed that the NPP government will be able to fix it.

“…I am a firm believer in the statement, that when times are tough, the tough gets going. This is the time that we have to show leadership and commitment to our nation.”

“I continue to be an unrepentant optimist, that the opportunities and prospects of Ghana are that, we are a special people, and we have a special destiny, that I will do everything within my bones to make sure that destiny is realised in the years ahead of us,”

