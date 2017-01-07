‘Orientate incoming government appointees’

Incoming government appointees should be taken through orientation before they take over officially from the outgoing government.

Such appointees should not take over specific offices immediately a new President is sworn into office.

This initiative would give the new appointees some level of knowledge on how to go about their official duties as some of them have never taken up such duties.

Speaking in separate interviews with the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, some Ghanaians said the orientation should provide some knowledge about the institutions the new officers would be heading.

Expectations

The Information Officer for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Mr John Kenneth Ababio, said the new appointees should be allowed to give the incoming government appointees the opportunity to showcase what they had for the nation.

He added that it had always been a tradition for newly appointed government officials to take up their responsibilities immediately their appointments were announced.

For his part, a national service person, Mr Divine Kumaise, said the outgoing appointees should be given ample time to orient their successors before they hand over.

“I think the incoming appointees should be given some form of training so that they can have knowledge about what they will be expected to do when they resume office,” he added.

He also said he was not expecting anything extraordinary from the incoming government, since politicians always disappointed the masses.

“I am a bit sceptical about what the new government will do since they have been in power before; I just hope they will try to deliver most of their policies”, Mr Kumaise said.

High hopes

A trader at Makola, Mr Kwame Sarfo, had high hopes and expectations from the new government and believed that the youth would be of interest to the President-elect.

“I believe Nana Akufo-Addo would deliver on all his promises, especially the one that has to do with free education because most of us struggle to pay the fees of our wards. Even if we pay half of the fees, we will be very grateful”, he said.

For her part, an African print trader, Madam Faustina Mensah, said it was necessary the incoming government officials went through some form of orientation so as to avoid the mistakes made in the past. She added that in doing that, it would add to their capabilities to ensure that things were done appropriately.

‘’ It is very neccessary since it can guide them to govern well,’’ she noted.