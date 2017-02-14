Oppooman elected Presiding Member of KMA

He obtained 110 YES votes as against 20 NO votes on Tuesday at an election which was organised on Tuesday.

The Assembly Member for the Ridge Nhyiaeso Electoral Area, Mr Abraham Boadi a.k.a. Oppooman has been elected as the Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

According Graphic Online's Kumasi reporter, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor, Mr Boadi was on the only candidate who filed to contest the vacant position following the removal of the Amakomhene.

The Amakomhene was serving as a Presiding Member on the ticket as a Government Appointee to the Assembly and was removed as Assembly Member following the change of government on January 7, 2017.

In all, 146 members were expected to cast their ballot to elect the PM and Mr Boadi needed at least 98 votes, representing two thirds of the total membership.

Last year, Mr Boadi made similar attempts at the Presiding Member position but could not secure the two thirds majority and had to make way for a compromised candidate in the person of the Amakomhene to take over.

He was sworn into office by a Kumasi High Court judge, Justice Nicholas Abodakpi after the election and delivering his acceptance speech, he promised to work to unite members of the KMA and ensure smooth development in Kumasi.

He urged his colleagues at the assembly to also work hard to ensure the development of their electoral areas.