One Hundred and fifty People apply for MMDCE jobs in Ashanti

More than 150 people have submitted their names to be considered for appointment to the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE) in the Ashanti Region.

At the regional office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the process had already begun.

There are reported to be as many as 11 applicants vying to become DCEs in some of the districts.

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

Five people are said to be in the race for the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive - Mr Samuel Pyne, NPP’s Regional Secretary, Mr Osei Asibey, a former Deputy Regional Minister, Nana Kofi Senya, a former Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Kusi Boakye, a businessman, and Dr Osei Bobie, a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He gave an assurance that things would be done transparently by the leadership of the party to ensure “a level playing field for everybody”.

“We are eager, as a party, to go the extra mile to make sure that we put our best foot forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, new government appointees of many of the assemblies in the region have already been sworn in.

The Ashanti Region has 30 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies and 47 constituencies.