02
Thu, Mar

Ofori-Atta's 2017 Budget presentation in pictures

Ofori-Atta's 2017 Budget presentation in pictures. Photos by EMMANUEL ASAMOAH ADDAI

The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday morning appeared before Parliament to present the much anticipated 2017 Budget Statement and Government Economic Policy on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

NPP govt presents first budget today - Expectations very high

Mr Ofori-Atta arriving at Parliament House on Thursday morning with his briefcase.

About five minutes into Mr Ofori-Atta's presentation, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye threatened to suspend sitting following heckling and a rancorous banter between the majority and minority sides.

Speaker threatens to suspend parliament over Finance Minister heckling


Bawumia in Parliament for 2017 budget presentation


