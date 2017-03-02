Ofori-Atta's 2017 Budget presentation in pictures

The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday morning appeared before Parliament to present the much anticipated 2017 Budget Statement and Government Economic Policy on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.
Read also: NPP govt presents first budget today - Expectations very high
Mr Ofori-Atta arriving at Parliament House on Thursday morning with his briefcase.
About five minutes into Mr Ofori-Atta's presentation, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye threatened to suspend sitting following heckling and a rancorous banter between the majority and minority sides.
Read also: Speaker threatens to suspend parliament over Finance Minister heckling
Read also: Bawumia in Parliament for 2017 budget presentation
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.