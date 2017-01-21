NPP volunteers express hope in Prez Akufo-Addo

A group of volunteers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Abossey Okai in Accra, a hub of spare parts dealers, have expressed the hope that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would fulfil his promises, especially the reduction of the percentage of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to make prices of goods and services affordable and enhance business operations.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Siaw-Ampadu, said the high percentage of the VAT imposed on businesses such as second-hand spare parts had stalled the growth and expansion of businesses.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Siaw-Ampadu said spare parts dealers and other categories of traders had within the past few years complained about the adverse economic conditions.

Other members of the group asserted that the high cost of accessing credit, the depreciation of the cedi as well as heavy taxes had also increased their costs of operation and reduced profit margins.

There have also been reports of some of the businesses folding up as a result of the unfriendly business environment.

The group congratulated President a Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on their resounding victory in the December 7 general election.

According to Mr Siaw-Ampadu, they supported the NPP to win the general election. The volunteers also congratulated Mrs Akufo-Addo and Mrs Samira Bawumia for their roles in the campaign which helped the NPP to win the election. Mr Siaw-Ampadu said, Samira lived in the Abossey Okai area and added, "she is one of us and we are very proud of her."