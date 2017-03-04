NPP supporters must desist from interference — Dramani

Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been advised to desist from interfering in the administration and operations of the government so that it can concentrate and deliver on its campaign promises.

The Patron of the Bole “Kanokongle” NPP youth group in the Northern Region, Mr Faruk Dramani, who gave the advice, explained that although the supporters campaigned and voted the party into power, interfering in the administration would lead to the derailment of the government’s intended prudent policies.

Mr Dramani was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Kumasi.

He said what the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government needed was the support and prayers by all so that members of the government would remain focused in order to implement the policies it intended rolling out to rescue and revamp the nation’s economy.

Formation

The Bole “Kanokongle” NPP youth group was formed in 2015 to help uplift the image of the NPP and also to support Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahmoud Bawumia to preach the good message of hope and change of government.

The group, which currently has more than 500 members, would be launched soon at Bole in the Northern Region.

Mr Dramani, on behalf of the group, congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia for ascending the seat of government, affirming that they were capable of turning the country’s limping economy back on track so that life would be much better for the people of Ghana.

Development

He explained that the implementation of the proposed “One District, One Factory” initiative by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government, was one of the great initiatives that stood the chance of turning the nation’s economy round within few years.

Mr Dramani said apart from the thousands of jobs to be created by the initiative, the nation’s economy would also improve with the provision of many goods and services both for the local market and also for export.

Support

The patron expressed the unflinching support of the group for the government and the party’s manifesto which was geared towards job creation and restoration of hope in the nation’s economy.

He was upbeat that very soon investor confidence in the nation would be restored so that investors from the world over would come to Ghana to do business without facing much challenges as it used to be in the past NDC-led administration.

The patron said he had no doubt in his mind that with Dr Mahmoud Bawumia leading the nation’s economic management team and with the support of many other experienced members, there was no way they would fail the nation.