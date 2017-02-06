NPP Northern Regional Chairman warns youth activists over appointment of Mmdces

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Daniel Bugre Naabu, has appealed to youth activists of the party to remain calm as they await the appointment of the metropolitan,

municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The appeal by Mr Naabu followed recent alleged threats by some NPP youth groups in the Northern Region that they would kick against the appointment of persons who did not work for the party during the campaign period and were also not from their tribal line as MMDCEs in the region.

The alleged threats by the youth are also coming at the time that the party (in the region) is said to be shortlisting persons for consideration and appointment as MMDCEs by the President.

There are 26 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region and within the next few days, the President is expected to nominate people to fill these positions subject to confirmation and approval by the assemblies.

Directives

Mr Naabu, who was addressing a press conference in Tamale last Thursday evening on the selection and appointments of the MMDCEs, said the regional secretariat, in order to avoid any agitations and upheavals that would greet the appointment of the MMDCEs, had directed all constituency executives of the party to submit names of persons that meet the set criteria by the party through the regional secretariat for onward submission to the President for appointment as MMDCEs.

He said the selection of persons for the positions of the MMDCEs was being done with the consent of all the interested groups and stakeholders such as traditional authorities and opinion leaders so that whoever was appointed as MMDCE in the region would be accepted by all.

Advice to the youth

Mr Naabu, therefore, appealed to the youth of the party in the region who had issued threats in that regard to exercise restraint during the process for the selection of the MMDCEs for the region in order not to tarnish the image of the party in the region.

The NPP northern regional chairman noted that the appointment of MMDCEs was the sole prerogative of the President and not his and, therefore, urged all and sundry, especially the youth activists of the party, to accept whoever would be nominated by the President.

He gave a note of caution that he would not support or submit the name of anybody who did not contribute to the electoral victory of the party to be appointed as MMDCE in the region.

Media

Mr Naabu cautioned the media against inflaming tribal sentiments in the selection process of persons for the position of MMDCEs in the region which, he said, was dangerous for the governance of the country.

He chastised Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, for airing a story that sought to fan tribal politics in the appointment of a deputy minister for the region and that of the MMDCEs, saying the story was untrue and also calculated to cause disaffection among party members in the region.

Modalities

The Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mr Sule Salifu, for his part, said the regional executives of the party have met with all the constituency executives of the party and has given them the modalities for the selection of persons for consideration and appointment as MMDCEs in the region.

He said the move was to ensure peace within the party after the nomination of persons for the position of the MMDCEs in the region and also to ensure their subsequent confirmation and acceptance by all interested groups and stakeholders, especially traditional authorities.