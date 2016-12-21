NPP may review CHRAJ, NCCE appointments

President John Mahama Tuesday swore in Ms Josephine Nkrumah and Mr Joseph Whittal as chairpersons for the NCCE and CHRAJ respectively after the two positions had been left vacant for a year and over.

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo might review the appointments of the new heads for the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

But the President-elect’s team on the 2016 Presidential Transition Committee has described the new appointments as disappointing and an exhibition of bad faith.

A statement signed by the Co-Chairperson Presidential Transition Committee, Yaw Osafo Maafo said the appointments was in breach of an earlier agreement at the Transition Committee’s meeting of December 19, at which it was agreed that such appointments would be done subject to consultation with the Presidential Transition Committee.

“It is the view of the President-Elect’s team, that these appointments coming barely 24 Hours after the agreement and less than three (3) weeks away from the inauguration of the incoming President is most disappointing and exhibits bad faith,” the statement said.

It explained further that the Nana Akufo-Addo administration reserved the right to review such appointments.

“We will, therefore, like to serve notice that the incoming administration reserves the right to review these and other high profile appointments, recruitments and contracts being embarked upon in these final days contrary to normal conventions associated with Presidential transitions and the consultation mechanism agreed,” the statement said.

“Nonetheless, we shall continue to engage the Team of the Incumbent President on these and other matters which were earlier listed as matters to be consulted upon,” the statement added.