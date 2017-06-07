The party has also set June 26 and July 26 as the deadlines for its constituency and regional conferences respectively.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold this year’s national annual delegates’ conference from August 25 to 27 in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The acting General Secretary of the party, Mr John Boadu, who disclosed this at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Monday, also directed that all proposals for amendments to the party’s constitution ought to be done not later than June 26 this year.

Congress not for elections

“For the avoidance of doubt, the party wishes to state emphatically that this annual delegates’ conference is not meant to elect or re-elect officers to occupy positions at all levels because the mandate of the serving officers is yet to expire,” he stressed.

He explained that the conference was meant to assess the party’s performance and to strategise for the future, stressing that “at the appropriate time, the road map for election of new officers will be announced.”

He added that the conference was also an opportunity for the party to take stock of its finances in the spirit of accountability to all members of the party.

“We will consider and approve a number of activities for the coming year, pass resolutions and make recommendations on the amendments to the constitutions if the need arises,” he added.

Modalities

Explaining modalities for the congress, he said the national council of the NPP at a meeting in Accra on May 10 resolved that the annual delegates conference should be held in Cape Coast.

“Article 7 (13) of our party’s constitution states that at least four weeks prior to the national delegates’ conference, there shall be a regional delegates conference. Pursuant to this, the party in a memo dated June 3, 2017, directed all regional executive committees to organise their respective annual delegates’ conference not later than July, 26.

“All regional executives are to furnish the national secretariat with detailed activities of the respective annual conferences not later than June 30, 2017,” he said.

Mr Boadu asked all regional executive members to conduct their activities in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution, stressing that “all regional congresses must be supervised by a national officer.”

He added that all regional executive members, including elected and appointed officers, were eligible to attend the regional annual delegates’ conference.

Touching on the constituency delegates’ congress, he said the constituency executive committee formed the core of the eligible participants in the conference.

He directed constituency executive members to submit their programme for the congresses to regional and national executives in accordance with the party’s constitution.