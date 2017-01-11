NPP government to hinge on discipline - First Deputy Speaker

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joe Osei-Owusu, has indicated that integrity, accountability and discipline would be the hallmark of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government.

He explained that as a party that believed in the rule of law, no form of corruption or self-seeking would be tolerated by the new administration so that all resources of the nation would be prudently used in supporting good policies that would help to improve the lives of all Ghanaians, irrespective of ethnic, political or religious affiliation.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Kumasi, the Deputy Speaker, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, was upbeat that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had the best of men who were capable of supporting the government to fulfil all its prudent policies to develop the nation.

“Rule of law and law enforcement would be among some of the strong issues to be promoted by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to ensure that people do not take the laws into their hands and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the country,” he stressed.

The MP affirmed that indiscipline among government appointees would not be tolerated so that all Ghanaians would understand the kind of leader President Akufo-Addo is, adding that what they needed was the support of all stakeholders.

Commendation

Mr Osei-Owusu commended Ghanaians for voting massively for the NPP and the trust reposed in President Akufo-Addo and his Members of Parliament, saying what they needed was prayer to support the government and all his appointees to remain focused and do what was expected of them.

He said now that the elections were over, what was needed was unity of purpose by all.

The MP appealed to all Ghanaians to exercise patience and allow President Akufo-Addo to settle down and implement his good policies to reverse the economic challenges and restore hope for the people.

Mr Osei-Owusu stated that apart from restoring the previous initiatives such as the school feeding programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), revamping of the metro mass transit, among other things,the government would not renege on its promises to improve the lives of Ghanaians.