The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has learnt with utter shock the lynching of an Army Officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region. The NPP condemns in no uncertain terms this dastardly and ungodly action of the youth regardless of what may have prompted same, a statement from the party said.

In the statement signed by the acting General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, the party also associated itself with the President's call for a full-scale investigation into the matter with immediate effect in order to bring all the perpetrators to justice.



“While the party commiserates with the bereaved family, the Ghana Armed Forces and the nation at large, we also wish to applaud the men and women in uniform for exercising maximum restraint under the circumstances,” the statement added.



The party again admonished the good people of this country, especially the youth, to desist from taking the law into their own hands and rather resort to due process in their pursuit for justice at all times.



In conclusion, the NPP extended its heartfelt condolence to all, especially the wife and children of the deceased, and anticipated that justice would be served in this matter as quickly as possible and within the ambit of the law.