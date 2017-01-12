‘North-south migration will be thing of the past’

With the availability of arable lands, regular water supply to enhance dry season farming, the provision of subsidised farming inputs and the creation of good farming and marketing, there is no way most youth from the three northern regions will migrate to the south in search of menial jobs.

This is because they would be engaged in farming, selling of farm produce, agro-chemicals, among other ventures.in the three northern regions.

This, according to the executive of the Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters from the three northern regions, could be achieved through the implementation of the various initiatives that had been slated for the regions by the new government.

Some of the initiatives, which include the provision of dams for dry season farming, the implementation of the Zongo Development Fund, would surely create the much-needed jobs to attract the youth to stay in the north instead of migrating to the south to look for jobs, thereby leaving their communities and districts under-developed.

Congratulatory message

This was contained in a goodwill and congratulatory message signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the NPP supporters from the three northern regions resident in the Ashanti Region, Mr Awudulai Rambo, and Christopher Akpasim, respectively, in Kumasi.

Fulfil promises

The statement also urged Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to implement all the campaign promises to improve the lives of Ghanaians, especially those from the three northern regions who usually travel down south to look for job opportunities as a result of economic challenges there.

It wished President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia well as they ascend the throne to steer the affairs of the nation to improve the welfare and standard of living of the people through the implementation of good economic policies.

Track record

The statement was emphatic that with the good track record of implementing pragmatic policies to improve the nation’s economy, prudent health, education and other social interventions, as well as experienced personnel, there was no way they could not deliver to the people.

Commendation

The group commended the various stakeholders in the party through whose efforts the NPP was able to clinch victory in the 2016 general election.

The group also commended the Ashanti regional executive of the party for its support and commitment towards the development of the people in the three northern regions.

The statement also acknowledged the support of their brothers in those regions for their massive show of support for the NPP in the general election in which the party strategically snatched some seats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), especially in the three northern regions, a feat which was very difficult to achieve in the past.