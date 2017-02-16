Nii Kotei Dzani wins Greater Accra Council of State elections

He polled 20 votes at Thursday's elections which was organised at Amasaman in the Ga South Municipality.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ideal Financial Holdings, Dr Nii Kotei Dzani has been elected as the representative of the Greater Accra region on the Council of State.

Nene Atiapah his closest rival got 12 votes whilst the 12 other contestants had no votes.

In a victory speech, Dr Dzani promised to bring his experience as an entrepreneur to the Council of State job.

A total of 32 members formed the electoral college.

Former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Mr E.T. Mensah who had filed to contest the elections withdrew alongside with two others on personal grounds.

