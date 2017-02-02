New MPs and ministers urged to give their best

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South Constituency and a former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Alhaji Collins Dauda, has received the “Most Dedicated Communal Servant of Ghana 2016” award.

His award was one of the Osagyefo Pan-Africa Eminence Awards 2016 that the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) gave to some prominent personalities as part of the Dr Kwame Nkrumah anniversary celebration.

The President of COGAI, Dr Henry Brenya, presented the award, in the form of a trophy, to Alhaji Dauda last Friday.

Alhaji Dauda said he was working with his heart to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country, but he did not know that he was being observed.

Service first

He, therefore, stressed the need for all to work hard to propel the country's development everywhere they would find themselves.

“I did not know I was being watched. It is necessary to put service first. You’ll attract the necessary recognition later. I cherish this award so much.

“I thank Allah, who created me, for this opportunity, President Mahama who nominated me as his minister, and the people of Asutifi South for always electing me as their MP," he said.

Their best

Alhaji Dauda urged new MPs and ministers to give of their best, since some people might be observing their performance without their knowledge.

He thanked COGAI for the honour done him, and indicated that he would be encouraged by it to be more people centred.

The legislator promised to initiate more development projects and social intervention programmes to improve the living standards of the people.

The Osagyefo Pan-Africa Eminence Awards 2016 is an event organised by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) that brings together deserving people, corporate institutions and dignitaries of African descent to be rewarded for their meritorious works in the variety of fields they find themselves.

COGAI President

Dr Brenya said members of the organisations had interviewed the constituents and former subordinates at the various ministries that Alhaji Dauda served, and they were all full of praise for him.

He said the ministerial work did not cut off the attention of Alhaji Dauda from his people, as he was always in touch with his constituents.

He also acquitted himself well in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as well the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing.