The Georgia House of Representatives have recognised Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the Presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the 2016 Presidential election, for his outstanding accomplishments.

“Be it resolved by the House of Representatives that the members of this body recognise and commend Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom for his many valuable contributions on behalf of the citizens of Georgia and extend best wishes for his continued success,” a citation from the group stated.

The proclamation was made in the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday March 6 to coincide with the 60th Anniversary of Ghana's independence. The Ghana Council of Georgia was also honoured. State Representative "Able" Mabel Thomas moved the motion. Present at the State Capitol building were Dr Thomas Mensah, an eminent Ghanaian technologist, Mr Kwaku Appiah, the President of the Ghana Council of Georgia; the President of Ghanaian Women's Association of Georgia Ms Agnes Hayfron Barnor, and others.

The proclamation was presented by Representative Thomas at an event at Morehouse University.

The Resolution for the recognition was sponsored by Representatives, Thomas of the 56th, Thomas of the 39th, Scott of the 76th, Mitchell of the 88th, and Dukes of the 154th.

Dr Nduom, who is also a business tycoon with banks and other businesses in West Africa and Chicago, was recognised and commended for his tremendous impact on his community through his spirit of service and desire to improve the quality of life in the United States and West Africa.

He has established a glowing reputation for his dedication and high ideals and has an impeccable service record as an economist, a budget and management analyst, and service delivery systems consultant during the last three-and-one-half decades.

He was recognised for excelling as a life insurance underwriter with a Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and Blue Cross Blue Shield in Wisconsin; a budget and management analyst at the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District; an associate consultant and one of the six African Americans out of over 800 partners/shareholders in Deloitte & Touche.

For establishing himself as a capable and intelligent leader in both the United States and Ghana, having helped found the Progressive People’s Party, a major political force in Ghana, and Deloitte & Touche, West Africa Consulting, and as owner of Group Nduom, a multinational conglomerate with about 60 companies in Ghana, Liberia, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with his wife, Yvonne, the group honoured him with the recognition.

Facebook page

On his Facebook page, Dr Nduom wrote: “My sincere and big thank you to the Ghana Council of Georgia and the Georgia House of Representatives. I am grateful for the recognition.”