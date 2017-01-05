NDP still a force — Konadu

The National Democratic Party (NDP) is determined to be an appropriate political force for change in the country.

In keeping with that mandate, executive members of the party, including its flag bearer for the 2016 presidential election, Mrs Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, yesterday charged incoming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to “robustly prosecute every case of corruption already unearthed and to be unearthed.”

The statement was made at a press conference in Accra yesterday read by the General Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong.

Sanctity of leadership

Stating how the party was going to achieve that in the immediate aftermath of an election that saw the NDP garnering 0.16 per cent of the total votes cast, Alhaji Frimpong stressed the manner in which the party had campaigned as an example “of the sanctity of the relationship between the leadership and the people.”

That was brought to bear during their campaigns within rural communities, while bigger parties campaigned at rallies where people were bussed.

“We cannot accept a situation of only mortar and steel infrastructure as the basis of human development,” he stressed.

He said the party had been faithful to their commitment in fighting the “emergence of a cultic oligarchy in the governance of the nation.”

He, thus, urged that the goals of participatory democracy must not be sacrificed “under a supposed smart governance of deception.”

Simple solutions for devt

Alhaji Mohammed said the party’s manifesto and political agenda was geared towards “simple solutions aimed at continuous and permanent human development.”

That had also been the strength of their 2016 Presidential Candidate, Mrs Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, over three decades.

“It is quite common now to hear and see the political big birds pecking at our ideas and programmes,” he said.

He mentioned, for instance, that after the party had come out to say that they would convert some of the senior high schools into cottage industries, President John Mahama was later heard saying that 30 per cent of the schools would be technical.

He pledged the party’s cooperation to rid the country “of corruption, graft, profligacy and wanton dissipation of public funds that undermine human development.”