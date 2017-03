NDC built only 46 Community Day SHS - Opoku Prempeh

Only forty-six out of the 200 planned Community Day Senior High Schools project initiated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has been completed, the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has said.

In a radio interview on Asempa FM on Monday afternoon, the new sector Minister said even with the 46 completed ones, not all of them are in use.

The NDC government had on a number of occasions announced that more than 123 of the schools were at various stages of completion and released a list of the said schools in October 2016 following clamours for evidence of progress on the schools..