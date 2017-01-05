National House of Chiefs congratulates Akufo-Addo

The National House of Chiefs has called on the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to ensure that he adopts policies and programmes that would meet the expectations of Ghanaians who voted for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the house, the decision by Ghanaians to overwhelmingly vote for Nana Akufo-Addo, was an expression that he has what it takes to confront the challenges facing the country.

The chiefs, therefore, urged the President-elect to assemble capable men and women who would assist him to realise his vision as captured in the NPP’s manifesto.

A congratulatory message signed by the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, who is also the Agbogbomefia of Ho-Asogli State, applauded Nana Akufo-Addo for winning the December 7, 2016 presidential election.

It said the work ahead would require the support of all to succeed and expressed the hope that the President-elect would tap the experience and expertise of all Ghanaians and create opportunities for all.

It assured him of the House’s preparedness to partner his administration to engender the needed development and improve the living standards the people were craving for.

The message described the victory speech of the President-elect as “re-assuring,” especially his pledge to be President for all irrespective of one’s ethnic group, religious or political affiliations and urged him to keep to the pledge to unite the people and rally them behind him.

President Mahama

The house also commended President John Dramani Mahama for graciously conceding defeat and expressed delight in his pledge to collaborate with the President-elect to ensure a smooth transition.

“This act of His Excellency demonstrates his belief in democracy and the right of the people to decide who reigns over them. The House is gladdened by the peaceful manner in which the elections were held,” the statement added.

EC

Touching on the Electoral Commission (EC), the House commended the Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei, for successfully organising the polls which were declared free, fair and transparent, and a result that was acceptable by all, including the candidates.

It also commended all stakeholders such as the political parties, security agencies, international observers, civil society organisations and the media for their respective roles in ensuring the credibility of the polls.