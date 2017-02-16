My grandchildren "pleaded" with me to withdraw – E.T. Mensah

According to him, his grandchildren pleaded with him to pull out of the race because of the various reactions which met his intention to contest.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampam in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Enoch Teye Mensah has explained that he withdrew from the Council of State race because of concerns raised by his grandchildren in relation to negative reactions on social media.

Mr Mensah had in a letter dated February 15, 2017 and addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission said his decision to withdraw from the race was personal.

But in a radio interview on Citi FM Thursday, the former MP explained that his grandchildren who were “hurting” due to social media attacks targeted at him, advised him to reconsider his decision.

“Because of engagements on social media, my grandchildren, three of them sent me a plea that grandpa we are hurting and what is it…you are going to help the nation and some people are maligning you…look at it again,” he explained.

According to Mr Mensah, his decision to run for the Council of State race was a result of calls on him by some friends and parliamentarians who were of the belief that “I have experience which the nation needs.”

Meanwhile, Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, the Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Financial Holdings won the Greater Accra Council of States election with 20 out of the 32 votes.