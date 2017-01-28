MP supports New Abirem Govt Hospital

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abirem in the Eastern Region, Mr John Osei-Frimpong, has urged Ghanaians to bury their political differences on health issues and collaborate to reduce diseases.

Mr Osei-Frimpong made the call when he donated assorted drugs worth GH¢300,000 to the New Abirem Government Hospital last Monday. The drugs included pioglitazo, esomeprazole, raloxifene, gentamycin, triotropium, quetiapine, fluconazole, celoxib, gabapentin, lovastatin and simvastatin.

The MP said he procured the drugs from an America-based non-governmental organisation through the Director of Kumasi-based Breast Care International, Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addae.

He urged the management of the New Abirem Government Hospital to send some of the drugs to the Atibie Government Hospital, as well as health facilities at Ntronang, Akoase, Amuana Praso, Nkwarten, Amenam and Tweapease which were also in dire need of medical supplies.

The MP assured all health facilities in the constituency of the needed assistance to enable them to render better medical care to the people.

He reassured the people in the constituency that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would fulfil all its campaign promises to bring lasting relief to Ghanaians.

A medical officer at the New Abirem Government Hospital, Dr Priscilla Addae Konadu, who received the items, praised Mr Osei-Frimpong for his commitment to the development of the area and assured him of their cooperation in his administration. She promised that the drugs would be used judiciously.

The Chief of Abirem, Nana Kwasi Amo Kyeretwie, also said he was grateful to the MP for the donation and advised the hospital authorities to use the drugs for the intended purpose.

He appealed to the MP to lobby for more assistance for the area.

Nana Amo Kyeretwie appealed to him to help complete the mortuary under construction at the hospital.