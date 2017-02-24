MP for Bosomtwe places premium on education

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has hinted at making the teaching, learning and promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education his topmost priority for the constituency.

This, according to him, is to ensure that many students in the area have the opportunity to pursue STEM to the highest level as it holds the key to future development of the nation and the world as a whole.

The MP explained that the promotion of the STEM would be in collaboration with the Bosomtwe District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the District Assembly.

Dr Adutwum made this known in an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic at Jachie in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region.

The interview was aimed at bringing to the attention of the general public the vision of the MP and how he wants it to be achieved.

Lamentation

The MP lamented that due to the low exposure to the sciences right from the beginning of their education in the Bosomtwe district, most students from the area who gain admission to tertiary institutions across the country do not pursue STEM.

Reversing trend

He explained that the robust STEM initiative was to reverse that trend and also make the Bosomtwe District a national model for STEM education, adding that that was to be attained through the organisation of STEM workshops for students in the district every year.

“The teaching and learning of STEM courses at the junior high school level is going to be promoted seriously in all schools in the district to whip up interest and motivate many students to embrace the sciences as their first choice,” Dr Adutwum added.

The MP cautioned that there was the need for all and sundry to embrace the teaching and learning of STEM, since the jobs of the future would be found in the STEM fields, saying that with the current development trend the world over, without STEM it would be very difficult for nations to make much development.

Why STEM

When asked why he chose STEM as an initiative, Dr Adutwum responded that many countries the world over had changed and improved their economy after vigorously embracing the STEM initiative leading to many other countries clamouring for the opportunity to provide STEM education for their youth.