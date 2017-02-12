Mahama picks Joyce Bawa Mogtari as his Special Aide

Recent media reports suggested there was intense lobbying by some individuals close to the former President for the position.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has settled on the immediate past Deputy Minister of Transport, Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari as his Special Aide.

However, an official statement from the office of the former President last Thursday evening announcing his visit to Kenya, was signed by the former Deputy Minister with her new position, Special Aide to the Former President.

Mrs Mogtari, was also the spokesperson of the John Mahama 2016 election campaign team,

Profile

Her profile obtained by Graphic Online indicates that she holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the Holborn College, University of London (1997).

She also holds a Master's degree in Maritime Law (L.L.M) from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Maritime Law Institute, (IMLI) Malta, where she was the recipient of the IMO Legal Committee Chairman's Award for Best Overall Performance in International Transport Law.