Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Gilbert Kojo Kakari, said the DCE’s comment on the matter has been taken out of context and that he was never in support of the lawless act, let alone supporting the lynching of an army captain.

Some assembly members of Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region have asked for leniency for Mr Daniel Appiannin, the suspended District Chief Executive for the area in relation to the lynching of army Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

He said the assembly members in the area felt bad about the incident and condemns it in its entirety.

They extended their condolences to the bereaved family and said they did not have a hatred for the military but what happened was unfortunate.

He said they accept President Akufo-Addo’s decision to suspend the DCE but would plead that the President should give him a listening ear, by coming to Denkyira Obuasi for first-hand information.

He also pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive the people of Denkyira-Obuasi, the town where the incident happened, and the whole Upper Denkyira West District for shedding the blood of Captain Mahama.

Background

Captain Mahama, who was heading a military detachment near Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, met his untimely death on Monday May 29 whilst he went for jogging in the area.

He was allegedly accused of being an armed robber and so a mob descended and lynched him.

A total of 16 suspects have been picked by the police in connection with the murder as of now.

The DCE for the area, Mr Daniel Appiannin, in a radio interview said he was not aware of the presence of the Captain Mahama and his men in the area and that the military personnel in the area were the ones providing security for illegal miners mining in a forest in the area and therefore described the murdered soldier a galamsey soldier.

Following public condemnation anger at the DCE’s comment, President Akufo-Addo on Thursday suspended him and asked the Central Regional Minister to provide on a report on his conduct to emable him [President} determine whether or not he should be sacked.

Many people in Denkyira-Obuasi and its adjourning communities are said have deserted the town following the lynching of Captain Mahama for fear of being attacked by the military.