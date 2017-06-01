According to him, his objective was to improve school infrastructure and help raise the standard of education in the constituency, since the area faced many challenges.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower West Akim Constituency, Mr Evyiah Kyei Baffour, has promised to use 70 per cent of his Common Fund to help support and improve the standard of education in the constituency.

Mr Baffour disclosed this at a ceremony where he donated 2,000 pieces of mathematical sets to support candidates sitting this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the constituency at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

A total of 1,574 candidates from 68 public and private schools within the constituency benefited from the examination materials donated by the MP.

Free transport

He said buses would also be provided to transport the candidates from their destinations to the examination centres and back for the whole examination period.

Mr Baffour explained that as part of efforts to motivate teachers, the annual teachers award scheme which had been suspended in the municipality for the past eight years due to lack of funds, would be re-instituted to serve as motivation for the teachers and other school administrators in the constituency.

He indicated that henceforth, all candidates sitting the BECE and West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would take a mock examination before the main examination as a way to get them well prepared for the task ahead.

He advised teachers and invigilators to give the candidates the necessary encouragement to enable them to excel.

Complement

The West Akim Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Seth Oduro Boadu, said the assembly was going to complement the efforts of the MP to ensure that education took a different dimension in the municipality.

He gave an assurance that the assembly was going to help complete all old projects started by the previous administration to promote continuity and expand the educational infrastructure base in the municipality.

The West Akim Municipal Education Director, Ms Rebecca Ayisah, thanked the MP for the gesture and said it would motivate the candidates in the upcoming BECE.

She said as part of efforts to improve the examination results which had stood at 60 per cent over the past four years, the directorate had organised community spam, community gathering and counselling, where parents and pupils were educated and the parents advised on the need to support their children's education.

She said the target for this year's BECE was to attain at least 70 per cent and was hopeful the numerous measures taken by the directorate would motivate the candidates.