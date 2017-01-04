Liberal Democrats congratulate Akufo-Addo

Liberal Democrats, a civil society organisation, has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election to the high office of the President of Ghana, and urged him to retrieve all state money wrongfully paid to some individuals.

A statement issued by the President of Liberal Democrats, Alhaji Ibrahim Babacap, said Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory demonstrated that Ghanaians had confidence in him to bring about probity and accountability in government.

Therefore, it said, the organisation expected that Nana Akufo-Addo would follow due process to retrieve such wrongfully appropriated money to the state.

The statement said Nana Akufo-Addo had the knowledge, skills and experience to transform Ghana’s economy and improve the living standards of the people.

It asked the President-elect to focus on stabilising the cedi and reducing taxes and utility tariffs.

The statement commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for the successful conduct of the election which had further boosted Ghana’s image as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

It again lauded the security agencies for ensuring peace and the media for their immense coverage of the election.