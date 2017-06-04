June 4, as one of the recognized anniversary days of the NDC, is a Day of Accountability, and according to President Mahama, this year’s celebration is coinciding with the 25th Anniversary of the NDC which falls on June 10.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his felicitations to the Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) HE Jerry John Rawlings, members of the NDC and cadres of the revolution on the occasion of the 38th Anniversary of the June 4 Revolution.

“We therefore have another opportunity of the twin events to rededicate ourselves to the values of the June 4 Revolution, which brought into being the 31st December Revolution and the National Democratic Congress”, the former President said in a statement signed by Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Mr. Mahama, who attended a lecture in Accra on Friday as part of the celebration, will however not be in Wa.

Mrs. Mogtari explains that a double tragedy of deaths, one a nephew, Capt. Maxwell Mahama, and the Chief of Bole, has placed some responsibilities on the former President.

The statement encouraged all members of the Akatamanso Family to join in the activities of the June 4 Anniversary scheduled for Wa in the Upper West Region on Sunday.