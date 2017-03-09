The Lawra Constituency Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has removed two of its members from office and suspended them from the party for refusing to campaign for the party in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The two - the Constituency Secretary, Mr Philip Bagyo, and the Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser, Mr Sampson Botee - rather chose to campaign for the Independent Candidate, Samson Abu, which led to the defeat of the party’s parliamentary candidate, Mr Bede A. Ziedeng, in the parliamentary election.

According to the Lawra Constituency Chairman, Mr Joshua Lotaa, a meeting was held on December 14, 2016 at Eremon D/A JHS to review the performance of the party in the 2016 elections.

End of deliberations

Mr Lotaa said at the end of the deliberations, the decision was taken to remove the two officers from post, since their conduct was contrary to the principles of the party and in breach of Articles 45 and 46 of the NDC Constitution.

The Lawra constituency chairman said in accordance with Article 49 of the NDC Constitution, the Deputy Constituency Secretary, Mr Ignatius Ziem Meyir, had been elevated to the position of Secretary in place of Mr Bagyo.

He added that Mr Yussif Zakaria had also been appointed Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser in place of Mr Botee.

Mr Botee, according to the chairman, did not only campaign for the independent candidate but also acted as his polling agent at the Kalsagri polling station on the day of election.

Mr Lotaa reiterated the point that on November 1, 2016, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, dismissed from the party Mr Samson Abu, Hajia Bintu Alhassan (the then Constituency Women Organiser) and Mr Peter Asibi Kayir (the then Constituency Communication Officer) for campaigning for the independent candidate.

He said the committee, at the end of its meeting, also upheld the sanctions and their dismissal from the party for breaching Articles 45 and 46 of the NDC Constitution.

New appointments

As a result, Madam Mary Zimaal has been appointed as the Constituency Women Organiser to replace Hajia Bintu Alhassan, while Madam Seraphina Banongwie has also been appointed Deputy Constituency Women Organiser to replace the late Agnes Sorinye.

According to the constituency chairman, Mr Michael Tangkur has been elevated from Deputy Communications Officer to Constituency Communications Officer, while Mr Muazu Adams has been appointed Deputy Constituency Communications Officer.

“Mr Frederick Yirlabuor, Alhaji Baba Wawaa, Aloysious Daanoma, Clovis Saame, Nicholas Nangzie and Faatol Dominic have all been appointed as members of the Executive Committee of the party in accordance with Article 49 of the NDC Constitution,’’ he disclosed.