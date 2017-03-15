To him, his offer for the contract was more than 50 per cent cost effective than what was being offered by the rival company and does not understand why the new acting Executive Secretary, Professor Ken Attafuah was overlooking him.

He has consequently expressed his anger over the decision to overlook his application for the contract and rather go for another one from a rival company.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and businessman, Mr Kennedy Agyapong is not happy with how the National Identification Authority was handling his application for consideration in the printing of national identity cards.

Expressing his anger and imputing fraud in the deal on Oman FM’s “Boiling Point” programme on Tuesday night, Mr Agyapong said Prof Attafuah has surrounded himself with NDC functionaries who were advising him that he [Ken] was going to sub-contract to some Indians should he get the nod and that, they should rather go for the other deal, which was wholly Ghanaian.

Interspersing his argument with insults on the radio programme, he said on the day he brought the Indians to the technical meeting, apart from Professor Attafuah and one Charles Boakye, all other persons at the meeting were NDC functionaries.

He accused Mr Amadu Sulley, a deputy chairman of the Electoral Commission who was part of the technical committee at the meeting of spearheading the decision to overlook his [Ken] application.

Mr Agyapong who was fuming with anger and was determined to unleash more vituperative words insisting that he was not scared of anyone and would speak his mind was halted by the host of the programme, Wofa Kwabena Kwakye.

