‘Keep the renewed sense of vigour and confidence in Zongos’

A statement issued by the group expressed joy at the emphatic victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 general election.

The Zongo for Nana & Bawumia group has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their election to the high office of the President and Vice-President of Ghana especially.

“Your victory, we believe, marks a turning point in Ghana's destiny. Ghanaians have for so long yearned for the honest leadership and integrity that you represent. We are thankful to Almighty God that the day we prayed for has finally arrived,” it said.

The statement said there was a renewed sense of vigour and confidence throughout the country.

“This renewed sense of optimism can be palpably felt in the Zongo communities across the country,” it said.

Zongo’s contribution

The statement said the group was excited that the Zongo communities played a significant role in the NPP's victory.

It further said by recording the highest votes for the NPP from the Zongo communities in this Fourth Republic, “we are inspired that your message of hope over fear, unity over disunity, economic revival and policy interventions such as the Zongo Development Fund, One District, One Factory & One Village, One Dam have resonated with the people.”

The statement said throughout the election period, it was a message that the group delivered across the communities from door-to-door, room-to-room and koko joint to koko joint.

Electorate in the Zongos

It added that the message of hope and revival was well received by the electorate in the Zongos and nationwide.

“The message fell on fertile ground principally because the people trusted the integrity of the authors of that message. We see the Zongos rising. We see Ghana rising,” it said.

The statement added that the renewed sense of optimism and euphoria that the country was enjoying was due to Nana Akufo-Addo’s commitment, tenacity, determination to succeed for Ghana and to help shape and chart the course of the common destiny to a more prosperous and harmonious destination.

It expressed gratitude to Allah for blessing Nana Akufo-Addo with love, sacrifice and commitment to add value to the people of Ghana.

“In so doing, we assure you of Zongo for Nana & Bawumia's dedication, support and continued commitment towards ensuring that your vision for the economic and social renaissance of the Zongos is realised,” it stated.