John Mahama delivers lecture in Kenya

Former President John Dramani Mahama says his government took tough but necessary decisions.

He mentioned the removal of subsidies on fuel as one of the decisions.

In a series of tweets on his first day of engagements in Kenya yesterday, the former President stressed the need for the country to “ stay on course and have policy consistency.”

Mr Mahama is in Kenya on “speaking engagements.”

A statement from the office of the former President last Thursday said while in Kenya, Mr Mahama would interact with the captains of that country’s private sector at a 'High Tea' event hosted by the Kenyan Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

The statement, which bore the name of Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the former President, said Mr Mahama would be speaking on "The economy in the light of elections and conducting free and fair elections."

"The equivalent of the Private Enterprises Foundation in Ghana, KEPSA is the umbrella body of private business associations and corporate bodies in Kenya and the voice of the private sector.

"Mr Mahama will also be the guest speaker at another event organised by Rich Management Kenya today. In attendance will be the Kenyan Business Community, politicians and academia," the statement said.

After the first engagement with private sector players in Kenya, the former President took to his twitter handle to state that democratic consolidation provided room for the private sector to grow.

“Private sector will grow with democratic consolidation and right policies. They then develop capacity to employ 10s of 1000s of young people,” he tweeted.

In other tweets, Mr Mahama said effective governance was about serving the country and its people.

:Democracy and politics should be about serving your people and country not a do or die affair. There is life after the presidency.”

Former President Mahama further spoke against the tendency for new governments in Africa to cancel agreements signed by previous governments.

“The tendency of new governments in Africa to cancel agreements signed by a former government does not urgur well for business growth,” he said.

Special aide settled

Meanwhile, the appointment of Mrs Mogtari as Special Aide of the former President has settled the question over who was going to occupy that position.

Mrs Mogtari was also the spokesperson of the John Mahama 2016 election campaign team.

Her profile indicates she holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from the Holborn College, University of London(1997).

She also holds a master's degree in Maritime Law (L.L.M) from the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) International Maritime Law Institute, (IMLI) Malta, where she was the recipient of the IMO Legal Committee Chairman's Award for Best Overall Performance in International Transport Law.