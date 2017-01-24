Joe Anokye appointed acting Director General of NCA

Mr Joe Anokye, the telecommunications engineering service manager who worked at NASA, the US space agency and spearheaded the use of technology in the New Patriotic Party's 2016 campaign has been appointed acting Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

His appointment takes immediate effect.

A letter signed and issued in Accra on Tuesday January 24, 2017 by Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the President's representative at the Ministry of Communications asked Mr Anokye to indicate his acceptance of the offer at the earliest opportunity.

The letter, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online stated: "On behalf of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana, I wish to inform you of your appointment as Acting Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA) with immediate effecf.

"By copy of this letter, the Deputy Directors General of the NCA are requested to facilitate the handing over process and your early settlement into your new position. Please accept our congratulations," the letter said.

Who is Joe Anokye?

Mr Anokye according to his profile on LinkedIn is a Telecommunications Service Manager at NASA, responsible for Integrated Services Network and Information Technology and Services.

He manages a team of highly technical network engineers who administer NASA’s Global Mission Telecommunication Wide Area Network (WAN).

They plan, configure, install, and manage the robust secure traffic engineered MPLS Backbone that transport data, voice, and video from and to Space Shuttles, the International Space Station, the Deep Space Network and numerous Satellites as well as other “Man” and “Unmanned” space crafts.

As a Telecommunications engineering service manager at NASA GSFC, he worked collaboratively in many Telecommunications Planning exercises worldwide with Telecom and Network engineers from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), German Space Operations Centre (GSOC), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO - Dongara) and many other national Space Programs like the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) in California

Experience

His experience spanned 18years 6 months from September 1997 – February 2016 at Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland as a Telecommunications Service Manager - Mission Routed Data Network (NASA Integrated Services Network).

He is a product of the University of Maryland from where he holds an MBA.

