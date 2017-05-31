A Former Ghana High Commissioner to India, Mr Sam Pee Yalley, has suggested that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should remove the corruption tag placed on it by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) else it will be difficult for the party to come to power again.

According to him, the NPP, prior to the December 2016 election, accused then President John Mahama of spearheading corruption in his administration.

He explained that the allegation dented the image of the NDC and the President, leading to the loss of power. He added that until the corruption tag was removed from the minds of Ghanaians, it would be difficult for the party to make gains in future elections.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Mr Yalley said, “The only word that can remove a President appears to be the word corruption…in the case of John Dramani Mahama, it was nothing but a campaign strategy and I am telling the NDC; until they are able to remove this perception that has been planted on the minds of people that NDC officials are corrupt, it is going to be difficult for us in the future. Because this was a calculated strategy to deepen the perception into reality…”