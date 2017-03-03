Interesting scenarios in Parliament

There were interesting scenarios in Parliamant yesterday when the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta, delivered the maiden budget and economic planning statement of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

Even though many were not expecting the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the House he was present. Also present were representatives of other political parties.

Bawumia storms Parliament

The Vice-President, who is also the head of the Economic Management Team, joined parliamentarians for the presentation of the much anticipated 2017 Budget Statement and Government Economic Policy.

This is an unusual occurrence in our country but as an economist; it is not surprising.

Apart from that the 1992 Constitution gives him the right to "participate in the proceedings of Parliament"

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, explained that the Veep was in Parliament in accordance with Article 111 of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 111 which talks about Attendance in Parliament of Vice President and Ministers states that, "The Vice-President, or a Minister or Deputy Minister who is not a Member of Parliament, shall be entitled to participate in the proceedings of Parliament and shall be accorded all the privileges of a Member of Parliament except that he is not entitled to vote or to hold an office in Parliament.

NDC MPs flout ban

The NDC Minority Members in Parliament also defied the directive by the leadership of the House against the showing of placards during the presentation of the 2017 budget.

This directive was communicated to legislators last week Friday, after the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, argued that the trend is against best practice in parliamentary procedures and casts the Ghanaian legislature in a bad light.

The Minority was criticised for their behaviour during the President’s State of the Nation Address recently.

This is not the first time MPs have been cautioned against showing placards on the floor.

In November 2013, the then Speaker of Parliament, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, maintained that it is un-parliamentary for members to display placards in the House.

But when it was expected that the legislators would turn on a new leaf and show a departure from the wrong way yesterday, the NDC caucus went back to the old order.

They were seen displaying white A4 sheets with the inscription 419, amidst shouting on top of their voices which made the House momentarily unruly, apparently in disagreement with certain pronouncements of the Finance Minister.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye, had a hell of a time restoring order as the NDC MPs will not budge. He was heard shouting “Order…Hon. members order’’ but it took more than five minutes to restore normalcy.”

Speaker threatens

The Speaker had earlier threatened to suspend the house sitting to hear the 2017 Budget presentation by the Finance Minister.

That warning was necessitated by the rancorous banter between the Majority and Minority sides as the Finance Minister, Mr Ofori-Atta, dished out pleasantries either welcomed by the Majority or reviled by the Minority.

Soon after announcing his mission in Parliament, to wit: he had come to present an abridged version of the maiden Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the year ending 31st December, 2017 on the authority of the President and in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution, Mr Ofori-Atta proceeded to thank Parliament for approving his nomination for the Finance portfolio.

“Mr Speaker, I also stand here humbled by the President’s courage and confidence to elevate me to this very weighty and high office of Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana.”

The ensuing giggling from the floor was more than deafening, causing the minister to repeat “of the Republic of Ghana” before the Speaker stepped in with “Order! Order!” as the minister tried to retrace his delivery with “I thank you, I thank you.”

“Of the Republic of Ghana”, he continued, “a nation of manifest niche for greatness, a nation with very high expectation of President Akufo-Addo’s government, a nation that is 60 years old, remains a diamant de roche and therefore needs more than a shine.

“Mr Speaker, it is this providential point in our history that I’ve been given this great but exciting responsibility to participate in sending Ghana beyond aid and to realise our birthright as the Black Star of Africa.

“I, Mr Speaker, accept this role with all the solemnity and reverence that it deserves.

"Mr Speaker, I want to assure this House, as I also did with the Finance Committee, that I will work to blend this with utmost candor and respect, to ensure foremost the Legislature, the representatives of our people, that I’ve been privileged to witness the sacrifices you made in 2016 and thankfully to be here. Ayekoo!

Of course members responded “hear, hear.”