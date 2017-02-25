Information Minister visits Ghana Publishing

The Minister of Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has advocated capital injection into the operations of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited(GPCL) in order to enhance its profitability.

He said such a move would ensure that GPCL competed with other vibrant publishing firms in the country.

Mr Abdul-Hamid noted that so far three foreign firms had expressed interest to partner the Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL) in its operations.

Strategy papers

The minister said the companies, which comprised Spanish, French and Indian, were requesting strategy papers to study the company’s strength, weakness and viability.

Mr Abdul-Hamid said this when he and other officials of the Information Ministry toured the GPCL Office in Accra to ascertain how it operated its businesses.

The minister was taken round by Mr David Kwame Dzreke, Managing Director, GPCL, and other staff.

The minister said it was prudent to let the public know that the GPCL was viable and could compete with others in the printing industry.

He said he was elated that the company was able to print 300 copies of last Tuesday’s President’s State of the Nation Address within 24 hours, and same were distributed to Members of Parliament.

Cabinet decision

“You have the personnel, speed and efficiency, so I would personally advocate and ensure that other Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) would adhere to Cabinet decision that enjoins them to give 20 per cent of printing jobs to the Ghana Publishing Company Limited,” the Minister declared.

According to him, although the New Patriotic Party believed that businesses should be manned by the private sector, the government sometimes needed state agencies during emergencies.

He expressed dissatisfaction at the use of obsolete equipment in the operations of the GPCL, pointing out that they needed to be replaced with state of the art machinery.

Mr Dzreke said the company was established in 1965 as a corporation but became a limited liability firm in 2007 with the government owning 100 per cent shares.

He said with the upsurge of educational institutions and the oil industry, there had been an increase in demand for printing needs, and, as such, the company had put in place measures to gain a fair share of the emerging opportunities.

Low public image

He said the company was, however, saddled with the problems of low public image, patronage of products and services and poor state of buildings and machinery.

Mr Dzreke said the company needed three million Euros to recapitalise its operations hence the intensification of advertisements to enhance its visibility.

“The company has extended her services to all 10 regional capitals by a memorandum of understanding between her and the Ghana Post Company.”

Mr Dzreke cited the implementation of Cabinet Directives to all ministries, departments and agencies to cede 20 per cent printing jobs to the GPCL by MDAs as a challenge.

He, therefore, appealed to the minister to intervene in that direction in order to actualise its recapitalisation bid.

Leading name

Mr Dzreke said the GPCL and its management were committed to ensuring that the company became a leading name in the publishing industry as well as enhance its profitability since it was non-subvented.

GPCL served as the government’s press publishing statutory documents such as Gazettes, Acts and providing services to corporate institutions and the public.

It also prints computer generated tickets for Intercity State Transport Company, Ghana Post Company, among others.