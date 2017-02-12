Independent prosecutor must be 'independent enough' – Mahama (video)

Speaking in Kenya on Saturday, Mr Mahama said the Special Prosecutor should be independent enough to be able to carry out his duties successfully.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has applauded the move to set up the Office of Special Prosecutor and said it was “another step forward” in the “quest to fight corruption.”

“The new administration in Ghana has decided to introduce an independent prosecutor. That’s another step forward after NACAP and other interventions in the quest to fight corruption.”

“But the independent prosecutor must be independent enough and prosecute cases even if from within this administration,” he told a gathering of economic and political players in Kenya.

There are speculations that Mr Akoto Ampaw, a lawyer and partner of the law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co was being considered for the position of Special Prosecutor.

Watch a video of Mr Mahama’s presentation below