I was insulted for serving Ghana under Kufuor — Dr Nduom

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom’s decision to serve Ghana under former President Kufuor didn’t sit well with most members of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) as they saw the move as a stab in the back.

According to the former Energy and Public Sector Reform Minister, when he accepted to serve under the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, some people claimed he had crossed carpet and bitterly insulted him.

Dr Nduom’s decision to visit the matter was born out of the similar vilification Mr E.T Mensah recently suffered from some National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives of the Ningo-Prampram Constituency because he had opted to join the race to become a representative of the Greater Accra Region on the Council of State.

Mr Mensah, a former NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, was among those contesting to represent the Greater Accra Region on the Council of State.

Though he made a decision to contest, he rescinded the decision later.

In a letter dated February 16, 2017, the former MP stated that; “I wish to inform you of my decision to withdraw from the Council of State elections for the Greater Accra Region.”

Speaking on ATV’s Ghana Great and Strong show, Dr Nduom noted: “I know this issue and I have felt this issue.” He explained that; “Many of you remember I was a member of the CPP and was invited to serve under former President Kufuor’s administration. When I did that, they said; ‘He has gone to join the NPP’.”

Dr Nduom advised that rather than the insults, people should understand that no matter our political colour, we could all help when it came to nation building.