President John Mahama denies $900 million net worth rumour

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has refuted claims that he is worth over 900 million dollars, making him one of the wealthiest men in the country.

According to him, he does not have even 2 million dollars in his account.

The former President said this in an interview on Power 98.7 FM in South Africa after a caller sought to verify whether or not he was worth 900 million dollars.

“900 million dollars? I wish... Never, [I am] nowhere near [that] and in Ghana there is an asset declaration regime, where you declare your assets when you go into office…and I have declared my assets. I am absolutely nowhere near that,” he said.

Mr Mahama also used the opportunity to debunk claims that he enriched himself during his presidency; adding that some people have confused him with his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners.

“I am not anywhere near even 2 million dollars to talk about 900 million dollars. Often my brother is confused with me. My brother is a businessman. He has his assets and I have no interest in his business and I don’t own shares in his business,” he said.

According to the former President, he makes his money through farming and royalties earned from his book, My First Coup d’état.

“I am a farmer, I have published a book and I have earned royalties from my book and I earn from my farm and that is it, I live a very modest life.”

Mr Mahama is in South Africa to receive the African Leaders Magazine's African Political Leader of the Year Award.

 

 

