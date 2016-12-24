I’ll not meddle in Dagbon chieftaincy issues — Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says he will not meddle in the chieftaincy issues of the Dagbon Traditional Area in the Northern Region.

Rather, he would work with the two royal families in Dagbon to bring lasting peace to the area.

Paying separate courtesy calls on the Regent of Dagbon and acting President of the Dagbon Traditional Council, Kampakuya-Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai and the Bolin-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu, in their palaces in Yendi yesterday, Nana Akufo-Addo said he was only interested in reconciling and uniting the two royal gates to ensure lasting peace in the area.

The courtesy calls were part of activities of the President-elect to thank the people in the Northern Region for their contributions towards his victory in the December 7 general election.

He had already paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu traditional area, Nayiri Bohagu Mahami Sheriga, at his palace in Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi District.

Nana Akufo-Addo is being accompanied by the Vice-President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as some national and regional executive members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Akufo-Addo said the fathers of both the Kampukuya-Naa and the Bolin-Lana were all his friends and thus would not cause divisions between them.

He appealed to the two families to cooperate with him and his government in initiatives to ensure peace in the paramountcy.

He said Dagbon would only develop when there was peace among the major stakeholders in the kingdom.

Tour

For his part, the Kampakuya-Naa said there would be peace in Dagbon if what he called ‘chieftaincy contractors’ refrained from meddling in the customs and traditions of the people.

He, therefore, advised the President-elect to be wary of the activities of such chieftaincy contractors as he prosecutes his plan to bring lasting peace to the area.

Agriculture

At the palace of the Bolin-Lana, Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to improve agriculture in the country, particularly in the Northern Region.

He said he would create the enabling environment for the agricultural sector to thrive in the region.

In his remarks, the Bolin-Lana appealed to the President-elect to keep his promise of reviving the sector.

According to him, since agriculture is the mainstay of the people in the region, improving the sector would create a lot of employment for them.

New region

Bolin-Lana also appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo to create a new region out of the Northern Region in order to facilitate the rapid development of the north.