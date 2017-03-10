The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, has pledged to enhance effective and efficient administration during his tenure for accelerated development in the region.

To be able to do that, he is going to ensure an open-door administration for an all inclusive administration.

He has, therefore, called on all to rally solidly behind him to execute his vision for the rapid development of the region.

Mr Osei-Mensah said this when he paid a maiden visit to the occupant of the Silver Stool of Ashanti, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene and his elders at the Amaniampong Silver Palace at Asante-Mampong last Wednesday.

He said he would work in close collaboration with the occupant of the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and other traditional authorities in the region.

Sanitation and discipline

On Sanitation, Mr Osei Mensah stressed his determination to work to ensure improved sanitation habits to make every part of the region environmentally friendly.

The sanitation problem in the region, he said, was on the ascendancy and called on all stakeholders to help reverse the trend.

He said discipline in all fields of endeavour would be given a boost in the region, while law and order, as well as enhanced security in the region would be seriously implemented to clamp down on nefarious activities in the society.

Abandoned projects

On abandoned or uncompleted projects in the region, Mr Osei Mensah said plans were in progress to complete the projects, particularly the roads network in the region.

He also mentioned the Krofrom Market and the maternity and children's block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH )which have been abandoned for years as some of the projects earmarked for completion.

Commendation

He commended Daasebre Osei Bonsu, his queen and elders for their contribution towards regional development and gave an assurance that the national cake would be fairly distributed.

The Mamponghene, for his part, noted that traditional authorities always worked in partnership with the government and ,therefore, would not do anything that would undermine the leadership of his administration.

He said Asanteman was prepared to open up to him for any assignment in the best interest of enhancing his effective administration.

The Queen of Mampong, Nana Agyakoma Difie, was optimistic that the regional minister would execute the promises made.