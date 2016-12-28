I’ll deliver on promise to ‘break’ Western Region into two

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed the commitment of his incoming administration to create a new region out of the Western Region, saying: "It is high on the list of the priorities of my government."

He also reiterated the determination of the incoming administration to relocate the head office of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), currently in Accra, to Sekondi/Takoradi in the Western Region.

That, he explained, would enable the region to enjoy the oil resource, especially for projects such as the massive rehabilitation of the Western railway line.

Courtesy call

The President-elect made the renewed commitment to create a new region and relocate the head office of the GNPC when he addressed members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs in Sekondi yesterday as part of his ‘thank you’ tour of the region.

He was accompanied by the incoming Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), newly elected MPs in the region, national and regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as supporters and sympathisers of the party.

While on a campaign trail at Amoaya in the Bodi Constituency in the Western Region on Thursday, August 11, 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo pledged his commitment to create the Western-North Region out of the Western Region to enhance efficiency in the governance system.

Expatiating on his commitment to create a new region during his interaction with the chiefs, Nana Akufo-Addo said his determination to carry through with the programme would definitely need the support of the traditional authorities "because without your active backing, I stand to fail in this effort"”

Separate visits/statistics

The President-elect said he would embark on one-on-one visits to the chiefs towards the full realisation of his package, adding that all the promises, such as the one district, one factory, he made during the electioneering were not campaign rhetorics but would all be fulfilled.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the chiefs and the people of the region for the extraordinary support extended to him that resulted in his victory on the December 7, 2016.

Nana Akufo-Addo explained that in 2012, the region elected eight NPP MPs, while it increased the tally to 16 in 2016, with the results of two constituencies — Suaman and Juaboso — being challenged

In terms of popular votes, he said, the Western Region improved its support for the NPP from 43 per cent in 2012 to more than 53 per cent in 2016, adding: "I am, indeed, humbled by your kind consideration and will not let you down."

Corruption

He said the people were in high expectation of him to stamp out corruption in society and restore integrity, dignity and truthfulness to the Presidency, and indicated that “in all these, I will solicit your solidarity and unflinching support for me to succeed".

Nana Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana was on the way to economic prosperity and, therefore, he would need both the spiritual and physical support of the people at large.

Task of Bawumia

"There is a big task on the shoulders of Dr Bawumia as the leader of the economic management team of the government. In three years’ time I know he will live up to it and Ghana will be right up there on the list of countries in Africa with high economic prosperity,” he stated.

Ogyeahohoo

The President of the Western Region House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, in his welcome address, pledged the support of members of the house to the President-elect to succeed and reminded him of his solemn pledge that he would also not let the people down in any way.

"Knowing your background and respect for our heritage and culture, you are aware that chieftaincy is not about us as individuals; it is about our people. We can confidently tell you that authentic leadership can only be expressed through humility and truth and these two qualities are like twins,” Ogyeahohoo Gyebi said.