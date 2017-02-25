I have not been suspended — Allotey Jacobs

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has debunked reports that he has been suspended from the party over his comment on the alleged bribery scandal in Parliament.

“It is not true. It is fake news, as Donald Trump puts it,” the chairman told Onua FM’s Yen Nsempa host, Bright Asempa, yesterday. “If it is true that I have been suspended, there would have been a circular from the National Head Office signed by the general secretary or national organiser,” he added.

Traditional and social media

Rumours of his suspension flooded both traditional and social media; that he had been kicked out of the party due to his comment that the Energy Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko, did not bribe the Minority in Parliament, claiming the NDC just framed him to tarnish his image.

Reacting to the issue, Mr Allotey Jacobs said; “No one can gag me. I don’t think the NDC as a party will gag its members for speaking their mind. I speak my mind and I am an independent person that speaks his mind so I will not support wrongdoing.”

Minority in Parliament

He explained; “I never said anything against the stance of the Minority in Parliament.

“I digested the issue and said I don’t believe he gave money to the committee because in my life, I hate innocent people being sacrificed.”

He concluded by saying; “Defamation is bitter, and in politics, such things normally happen and we don’t have to encourage that. Let us be forthright.”